Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
The Chinese American author, whose life has been shaped by tragedy, talks about her strange new novel set in rural France
‘Olê, olá, Lula!’ Brazil’s voters sing for a heroic comeback to banish Bolsonaro
It was a scene that could have been plucked from Brazil’s history books: an enraptured crowd, a sea of flags and, on stage above them, a bearded leftist in a bright red shirt. “The president of hope is here!” the master of ceremonies roared as the star of the...
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets. A few meters (yards) outside the barred cell, three dilapidated chairs stand around a table, cigarette butts and empty husks of pumpkin seeds littering the floor around them. Ukrainian authorities say this was a makeshift prison where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such “torture chambers” have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week. The claims of what occurred in the room could not be independently confirmed. Kozacha Lopan, whose edge lies less than two kilometers (just over a mile) from the Russian border, was retaken by Ukrainian forces Sept. 11.
Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, tsunami threat lifted
A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, killing at least one person, bringing down a handful of buildings and tearing up roads -- but forecasters said the threat of a regional tsunami had passed. Hualien, a tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.
Video shows people fleeing as gymnasium collapses during earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
