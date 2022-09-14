ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calling this Patriots player an all-time legend

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is praising special teams standout Matthew Slater ahead of his team’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Slater has had a productive career to say the least. He was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he has compiled 10 Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl championships, and two first-team All-Pro selections.
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots

“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats

FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (1-0) and Miami Dolphins (1-0). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Coverage map: Stream: Paramount Plus Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson) ...
