A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins on a Friday afternoon:
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calling this Patriots player an all-time legend
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is praising special teams standout Matthew Slater ahead of his team’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Slater has had a productive career to say the least. He was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he has compiled 10 Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl championships, and two first-team All-Pro selections.
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
Yardbarker
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots
“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
Stephon Gilmore sets record straight on Patriots split
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore made good on an opportunity to set the record straight on his feelings towards his former team, the New England Patriots. When speaking with Tyler Dunne for GoLongTD.com, the two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive back explained that there are no hard feelings with the Patriots. Granted,...
thecomeback.com
Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson faces a 2022 challenge, and maybe a 2023 opportunity, vs. the Dolphins
Last year, the 6-2 Ravens faced the 2-7 Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t go well for Baltimore. Extensively using a cover-zero pre-snap look that entailed blitzing some players and dropping others into coverage, the Dolphins routinely confused and confounded the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Miami won the game, 22-10.
NBC Sports
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats
FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (1-0) and Miami Dolphins (1-0). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Coverage map: Stream: Paramount Plus Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson) ...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami pulled of a 20-7...
5 Bold Predictions for the Patriots against the Steelers
We almost hit on a few bold predictions last week (hey, Mac Jones WAS trying to get DaVante Parker a touchdown on his interception!) but alas we came up empty. With the Patriots headed to Pittsburgh, here are my five predictions for what we might see in week 2. Rhamondre...
