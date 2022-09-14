ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother 24's' Alyssa Snider Responds to Her Revealing Goodbye Messages and Kyle's "Extremely Hurtful" Actions

Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. Loose lips sink ships. In more ways than one, that phrase defined Alyssa Snider's time on Big Brother 24. The marketing rep went from a sweet spot in many alliances to on the back foot due to the "Leftovers" alliance. But her budding showmance with Kyle Capener kept her chances of surviving afloat, and even led to the breakup of the power group. But after a couple of key competition wins made the bigger targets safe, Alyssa became the latest to join the jury house, going out in the first tie vote on Big Brother U.S. in five years.
Here’s the 4-1-1 on ‘9-1-1’—Everything You Need to Know About Season 6 of '9-1-1', Including the Brand-New Trailer

FOX’s No. 1 scripted drama 9-1-1 returns for its sixth season with a lot more story to tell about the first responders of the 118. Bobby and Athena are finally in a position to take their long-awaited honeymoon, but will they? Buck is a free agent once again, so will he find the right romance this season? And Chimney and Maddie have hope that they may be able to work out their marriage.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Loss of Son Jack Was a 'Life-Saving Abortion'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing new details about the loss of her and John Legend's late son, Jack. The pair announced the devastating news in October 2020, after losing their third baby at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Now, the Cravings author, 36, is opening up for the first time about the "heartbreaking decisions" she was forced to make at the end of the pregnancy.
'Saturday Night Live' to Go On Without Major Stars—But Adds New Ones! Everything to Know About 'SNL' Season 48

Saturday Night Live is returning for Season 48, but not all of the show's beloved cast members will be "live from New York" when it does. The Emmy Award-winning comedy series bid farewell to veteran stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant in the Season 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne. Kyle Mooney has also reportedly left the sketch show.
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals a Brand-New Triple 'Jeopardy' Round + New All-Star Players (Exclusive!)

Jeopardy! is going Hollywood with Celebrity Jeopardy! And this will be be one starry, high stakes game show. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, this all-new primetime quiz program premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on ABC. Celebrity players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. In the show's promo, Bialik playfully calls the new show, "...the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities."
First Nonbinary Cast Member Joins ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live has finally hired its first nonbinary cast member after 48 seasons on air. Comedian Molly Kearney, who you may recognize as Fern Dannely in the Amazon Prime hit series A League of Their Own, will join the SNL crew when they return to Studio 8H at 30 Rock on Oct. 1.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Never Got Over Ellen DeGeneres Hurting Her Feelings

Rosie O'Donnell revealed that there's a bit of bad blood between her and fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres. The former talk show host stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Sept. 15, where they chatted about her "weird" relationship—or lack thereof—with DeGeneres after Cohen asked why she'd never been a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 20-year tenure.
Cameron Diaz Discusses How it Feels to Be Acting Again After Lengthy Hiatus

Cameron Diaz is opening up about returning to filming on set after her lengthy hiatus. Ahead of her upcoming role in Netflix's aptly titled Back in Action, Diaz, 50, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sept. 16, where she revealed how it feels to be in front of the camera again following her 8-year hiatus from the big screen.
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Faces Backlash From Fans After Allowing Rare Midshow Correction

Ken Jennings is in hot water with Jeopardy! fans after allowing a controversial self-correction during Wednesday's episode of the popular game show. The Jeopardy! co-host was kicking off Season 39 this week when fans online began to call him out for making an allegedly unfair ruling in favor of reigning winner, Luigi de Guzman, who scored his fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Watch Caitriona Balfe's Exclusive 'Outlander' Season 6 Deleted Scene

For fans of Outlander who are not subscribers to STARZ or even those who are but want to see blooper reels, deleted scenes and more, Outlander: Season 6 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 20, but first, Parade.com has a first look at a never-before-seen deleted scene.
