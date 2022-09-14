Read full article on original website
Related
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
'Big Brother 24's' Alyssa Snider Responds to Her Revealing Goodbye Messages and Kyle's "Extremely Hurtful" Actions
Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. Loose lips sink ships. In more ways than one, that phrase defined Alyssa Snider's time on Big Brother 24. The marketing rep went from a sweet spot in many alliances to on the back foot due to the "Leftovers" alliance. But her budding showmance with Kyle Capener kept her chances of surviving afloat, and even led to the breakup of the power group. But after a couple of key competition wins made the bigger targets safe, Alyssa became the latest to join the jury house, going out in the first tie vote on Big Brother U.S. in five years.
Here’s the 4-1-1 on ‘9-1-1’—Everything You Need to Know About Season 6 of '9-1-1', Including the Brand-New Trailer
FOX’s No. 1 scripted drama 9-1-1 returns for its sixth season with a lot more story to tell about the first responders of the 118. Bobby and Athena are finally in a position to take their long-awaited honeymoon, but will they? Buck is a free agent once again, so will he find the right romance this season? And Chimney and Maddie have hope that they may be able to work out their marriage.
Internet Reacts After New Mom Trisha Paytas Reveals Newborn Baby's Name
Internet sensation Trisha Paytas is officially a mom!. The popular YouTuber announced that she and her husband, Israeli artist Moses Hacmon, welcomed an adorable baby girl to their family yesterday, Sept. 14. In a series of new images that the 34-year-old shared on Twitter earlier this afternoon, Paytas can be...
RELATED PEOPLE
I Figured Out What Season Of "That '70s Show" Is The Best One And Now It Seems So Obvious
One season really lent new meaning to "the same old thing that we did last week."
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Loss of Son Jack Was a 'Life-Saving Abortion'
Chrissy Teigen is sharing new details about the loss of her and John Legend's late son, Jack. The pair announced the devastating news in October 2020, after losing their third baby at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Now, the Cravings author, 36, is opening up for the first time about the "heartbreaking decisions" she was forced to make at the end of the pregnancy.
'Saturday Night Live' to Go On Without Major Stars—But Adds New Ones! Everything to Know About 'SNL' Season 48
Saturday Night Live is returning for Season 48, but not all of the show's beloved cast members will be "live from New York" when it does. The Emmy Award-winning comedy series bid farewell to veteran stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant in the Season 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne. Kyle Mooney has also reportedly left the sketch show.
Jason Momoa Debuts New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair
Not too long ago, he surprised a plane filled with people, and just last week, the actor shocked fans as he shaved off his famous locks. Today, the actor shocked fans with another another: a tattoo on his head. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star posted a video on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 35 Best A24 Movies, Ranked
If you see this studio attached to a film, chances are it's a masterpiece.
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals a Brand-New Triple 'Jeopardy' Round + New All-Star Players (Exclusive!)
Jeopardy! is going Hollywood with Celebrity Jeopardy! And this will be be one starry, high stakes game show. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, this all-new primetime quiz program premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on ABC. Celebrity players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. In the show's promo, Bialik playfully calls the new show, "...the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities."
First Nonbinary Cast Member Joins ‘SNL’
Saturday Night Live has finally hired its first nonbinary cast member after 48 seasons on air. Comedian Molly Kearney, who you may recognize as Fern Dannely in the Amazon Prime hit series A League of Their Own, will join the SNL crew when they return to Studio 8H at 30 Rock on Oct. 1.
We Believe in ‘Ghosts’! Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Ghosts’
Ghosts has found life at CBS! The American adaptation of the British series (also named Ghosts) premiered back in October 2021 and was renewed for a second season that same month. Now, the premiere of the second season is just around the corner!. The series starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Never Got Over Ellen DeGeneres Hurting Her Feelings
Rosie O'Donnell revealed that there's a bit of bad blood between her and fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres. The former talk show host stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Sept. 15, where they chatted about her "weird" relationship—or lack thereof—with DeGeneres after Cohen asked why she'd never been a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 20-year tenure.
Couple on the Verge of a Break Up Find Themselves on a Reality Show in Hallmark Channel's 'Wedding of a Lifetime'
Wedding of a Lifetime, the latest Hallmark Channel rom-com puts more of an emphasis on the "com" part of the equation this time around. A couple who has seemingly fallen out of love decide to break it off but before they can announce their uncoupling, they find out they've been entered into a couples' competition series.
Cameron Diaz Discusses How it Feels to Be Acting Again After Lengthy Hiatus
Cameron Diaz is opening up about returning to filming on set after her lengthy hiatus. Ahead of her upcoming role in Netflix's aptly titled Back in Action, Diaz, 50, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sept. 16, where she revealed how it feels to be in front of the camera again following her 8-year hiatus from the big screen.
'Quantum Leap' Star on His 'Difficult Decision' to Pass on the Reboot
Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula has broken his silence on his rumored involvement in the series reboot, confirming that he made the "difficult decision" to pass on the project. The actor took to Instagram ahead of the show's premiere this Monday, Sept. 19, on NBC, to "quiet the rumors and move on" from them.
First Look! CBS Celebrates the Joy of Being Different in New Holiday Special, 'Reindeer In Here'
There’s nothing like being proud of being your true self. As Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said, “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”. That’s the great message behind Adam Reed’s wildly successful children’s book Reindeer in...
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Faces Backlash From Fans After Allowing Rare Midshow Correction
Ken Jennings is in hot water with Jeopardy! fans after allowing a controversial self-correction during Wednesday's episode of the popular game show. The Jeopardy! co-host was kicking off Season 39 this week when fans online began to call him out for making an allegedly unfair ruling in favor of reigning winner, Luigi de Guzman, who scored his fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Shares What He Loves About Mentoring Young Talent and How He Tries to Connect With All Fans
Luke Bryan is a man with a very busy schedule. He’s judged American Idol each spring for the past five years, he has his Raised Up Right tour, he has dates in Las Vegas, he is always releasing new music, and now he’s heading out on a Farm Tour.
Parade
Watch Caitriona Balfe's Exclusive 'Outlander' Season 6 Deleted Scene
For fans of Outlander who are not subscribers to STARZ or even those who are but want to see blooper reels, deleted scenes and more, Outlander: Season 6 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 20, but first, Parade.com has a first look at a never-before-seen deleted scene.
Parade
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0