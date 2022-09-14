ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Trump PAC Said to Foot Lawyer’s $3 Million Bill

In today’s column, the DOJ’s former anti-money laundering chief joined MoFo; three Big Law firms are advising on a $1.2 billion SPAC for a Brazil-headquartered agricultural inputs giant; an international professional services firm is partnering with a Seville-based law firm to launch a new law firm in Spain.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Beast

The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60 days of the upcoming midterms. To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Josh Hawley blasts credit card companies for threatening Second Amendment rights

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted a recent move by major credit card companies to isolate and track gun purchases through the use of a special code. Hawley sent a letter Tuesday to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, writing he was concerned with their “decision to separately categorize gun-related purchases from other retail transactions.”
MISSOURI STATE
