Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Slate
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Trump PAC Said to Foot Lawyer’s $3 Million Bill
In today’s column, the DOJ’s former anti-money laundering chief joined MoFo; three Big Law firms are advising on a $1.2 billion SPAC for a Brazil-headquartered agricultural inputs giant; an international professional services firm is partnering with a Seville-based law firm to launch a new law firm in Spain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 senior Trump officials, including 3 cabinet secretaries, threatened a mass resignation ahead of the 2018 midterms, book says
Five senior Trump officials threatened to quit ahead of the 2018 midterms, per a new book. Trump's chief of staff and three cabinet secretaries wanted to resign en masse. "Okay for the first time I am actually scared for the country," Nielsen said. "The insanity has been loosed." Five senior...
Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say
New information from the affidavit used in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search was revealed Tuesday. Legal analysts said it suggested Trump approved a false statement by his lawyer. The FBI is investigating Trump over his retention of top secret documents after leaving office. New details from the affidavit used in the...
'Classified' Folder On Display In Trump Tower Sign Of 'Contemptuous' Attitude: Watchdog
An empty folder marked “Classified” and a Situation Room brochure on display at a Trump Tower bar further expose Donald Trump’s “contemptuous” attitude toward the law and U.S. security issues, charged the leader of a national watchdog organization. “It’s a really cavalier approach to a...
Another Trumpster in the Dumpster
Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Judge faces DOJ deadline in Trump raid case while Garland must make decision as elections loom
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon faces a Justice Department-imposed Thursday deadline to rule on whether she will stay her order to have a special master review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago when it comes to those materials marked as classified. At the same time, the DOJ itself, specifically Attorney...
Daily Beast
The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60 days of the upcoming midterms. To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American...
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
‘Roevember’ is coming — and the GOP has only itself to blame
Things were already going badly for the GOP, and they just got worse with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) proposal for a national 15- week abortion ban. His proposal is a marriage made in hell, a shotgun wedding of bad politics and horrible policy. Women in states like California, Illinois...
Washington Examiner
Josh Hawley blasts credit card companies for threatening Second Amendment rights
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted a recent move by major credit card companies to isolate and track gun purchases through the use of a special code. Hawley sent a letter Tuesday to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, writing he was concerned with their “decision to separately categorize gun-related purchases from other retail transactions.”
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Mark Meadows Complying With DoJ Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Not Good for Trump'—Lawyer
A number of legal experts and political commentators have highlighted the potential problems for Donald Trump following reports that his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena under the Department of Justice (DoJ)'s investigation into January 6. Meadows handed prosecutors the same documents that...
