ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie fights back to beat Taylor Fritz and tee up Davis Cup doubles decider

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueIjG_0hvalNMf00

Cameron Norrie scrapped to a gutsy win over Taylor Fritz to send Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the United States to a late-night deciding doubles rubber.

The British number one was faced with a must-win match after Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Tommy Paul in a high-quality opening rubber at the Emirates Arena.

Norrie made a very unpromising start, quickly losing the first set, and, after seeing an early break disappear, was hanging on for much of the second set.

But he managed to force a tie-break, seized his chance in that, and then served out a 2-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory at the second attempt just after 9.30pm to the delight of a packed crowd.

The result means the tie, Britain’s opening contest of a four-team round-robin group, will be decided by the doubles rubber, set to feature Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury against Salisbury’s US Open-winning partner Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

Norrie, whose Glasgow-raised father David was among the crowd, said: “Honestly I owe it all to the crowd, you guys were amazing. I wasn’t playing my best tennis, Taylor came out firing.

“I managed to hang in there in the second set, I played well in the tie-break and hung tough in the third set again. I loved the atmosphere, it’s just great to be back in Glasgow.

“I knew what I had to do, I had to come out and get a win for the team and I managed to do that.”

A sombre start to the tie reflected the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death, with the usual music replaced by a lone piper and a minute of silence before the national anthems, while the British players and support team wore black ribbons.

Music has been very much a part of the great Davis Cup atmospheres for previous matches at the Emirates Arena, including a crucial win over the USA to kick off Britain’s run to the title in 2015, and Evans felt the difference.

He said: “It was sombre at change of ends. Something was missing. That’s what it is at the minute.

“We’re very lucky to be playing. Thankfully the event was allowed to go on. We’re just doing the best out of what we can. It was still a good atmosphere, I still enjoyed it.”

Evans was also ranked four places higher than his opponent but Paul is a player with considerable all-round quality and in form after a strong summer.

He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon before running into Norrie and the third round of the US Open, where he pushed eventual finalist Casper Ruud to five sets.

There was little to choose between the pair throughout an entertaining contest full of lung-busting rallies.

Evans was twice a break up in the opening set but was under pressure in every service game and Paul responded straight away on both occasions before clinching his fourth set point.

Evans hit back well in the second and gave himself a chance by breaking Paul back when he served for the match at 5-3 only to drop serve again himself.

The 32-year-old said: “It was a good match. I probably lost the match in the first set. Very slow court. It took a lot to get used to the balls.

“All credit to Tommy. I thought he served well when I had my chances. It’s a tough one. But another good effort I guess. That’s Davis Cup, isn’t it? We knew this one was going to be tough. It certainly proved to be for me. I played good tennis. Just couldn’t get over the line.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tennis Champ Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Surgery to Correct Breathing Issues and for 'Aethetics'

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was "completely exhausted mentally" following the US Open Tennis champion Simona Halep starting her off-season early after undergoing nose surgery, she shared Thursday. Halep posted a lengthy note on Twitter, explaining that the surgery was partially to correct a breathing issue, and for her own self-esteem. "I felt it's the right time to do it and also for myself as a person," the 30-year-old Romanian player shared. "That is why I did also the [a]esthetic part that I wanted to do...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement

Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Andy Murray
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Us Open#British
The Independent

Siya Kolisi praises South Africa after crucial bonus-point win over Argentina

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi believes the only thing that has changed in his side’s game following back-to-back Rugby Championship wins over Australia and Argentina is their execution in the opponents 22.The Springboks scored five tries to secure a crucial bonus-point 36-20 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday and draw level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table to keep alive their hopes of regaining the title they last won in 2019.The 2022 season had been characterised by a lack of composure and precision in attack, something coach Jacques Nienaber has repeatedly highlighted....
RUGBY
ESPN

Serena Williams' farewell was about so much more than tennis

NEW YORK -- Nearly a week has passed since the conclusion of a stunning, defining US Open. The tarps covered the courts. The engravers etched new names on the championship trophy, and one word -- evolution -- wafted high in the air above the rest. In a city transformed, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy