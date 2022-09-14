Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

Harrison Bader has yet to play for the New York Yankees following the midseason trade that sent him there. Although he is finally shaping up to play soon after rehabbing a foot injury, Yankees fans are still caught up on the trade that has only looked worse as time goes on. While Bader has worked […] The post ‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO