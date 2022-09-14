ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

By Joey Mistretta
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani

One of the main storylines heading into the final weeks of the MLB regular season centers on the 2022 American League MVP Award race between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. As of late, the two superstars have continued to bolster their respective resumes for the honor. […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#Kc
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
ClutchPoints

Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash

Javier Baez’s troubling 2022 campaign got an unfortunate update on Saturday. Baez was scratched from the Detroit Tigers’ lineup with right knee soreness, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Baez’s stats are problematic to say the least. The Tigers shortstop has racked up as many errors as he has drawn walks on the season which […] The post Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade

Harrison Bader has yet to play for the New York Yankees following the midseason trade that sent him there. Although he is finally shaping up to play soon after rehabbing a foot injury, Yankees fans are still caught up on the trade that has only looked worse as time goes on. While Bader has worked […] The post ‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy