Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Harrison Bader blasts HR in rehab game, hasn't paid attention to noise about trade criticisms
Harrison Bader launched a home run during his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, and told The Athletic that he hasn’t been listening to the response to the trade.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Aaron Judge would have MVP stolen again if Shohei Ohtani wins award
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says if Shohei Ohtani wins the American League MVP award over Aaron Judge, “it would be another steal.”
MLB・
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani
One of the main storylines heading into the final weeks of the MLB regular season centers on the 2022 American League MVP Award race between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. As of late, the two superstars have continued to bolster their respective resumes for the honor. […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB・
Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash
Javier Baez’s troubling 2022 campaign got an unfortunate update on Saturday. Baez was scratched from the Detroit Tigers’ lineup with right knee soreness, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Baez’s stats are problematic to say the least. The Tigers shortstop has racked up as many errors as he has drawn walks on the season which […] The post Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade
Harrison Bader has yet to play for the New York Yankees following the midseason trade that sent him there. Although he is finally shaping up to play soon after rehabbing a foot injury, Yankees fans are still caught up on the trade that has only looked worse as time goes on. While Bader has worked […] The post ‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
