Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
LUTCHER, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old

SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
SUNSHINE, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An accused 54-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Tyrone […]
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording

BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA

