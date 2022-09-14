Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud
Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
houmatimes.com
Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
theadvocate.com
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
Louisiana man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An accused 54-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Tyrone […]
wbrz.com
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Man arrested for attempted murder in August Cajun Field shooting
University of Louisiana-Lafayette Police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in Aug. 16 shooting that injured one person.
wbrz.com
Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording
BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Victim dies following shooting near Martin Luther King Drive; juvenile arrested
Police said one person was shot and later died after running towards a grocery store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
