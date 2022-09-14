Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Leonard helps Duke beat N.C. A&T, move to 3-0
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20 on Saturday night. Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. “We don’t want to overstate it,” first-year...
cbs17
White and defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech, 27-14 on Saturday night. Facing the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense, N.C. State’s veteran defense harassed...
cbs17
App State Triangle alumni excited over football team’s national recognition
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Boone, North Carolina is in the national spotlight. And a huge upset win against the number six team in the country at the time– Texas A&M– will do that. There’s a lot of excitement for the Appalachian State University football team. The excitement...
No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters
Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
cbs17
Doeren readies the Wolfpack for competitive game against Texas Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How has practice gone this week for NC State as they get set for high powered Texas Tech?. What about the Red Raiders defense? How important are these Power 5 non-conference games and who is that coach on the other sideline?. Wolfpack head coach Dave...
ESPN
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
WRAL
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
cbs17
Cary tennis park aims to be tennis destination with big tournaments, big renovations
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 300,000 people come through the gates of the Cary Tennis Park each year. Town officials are hoping that the number continues to go up, as park leaders add more tournaments and more programming to the schedule. More than $900,000 in Wake County and...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area
If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title. For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
cleveland19.com
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
cbs17
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to host golf tournament benefitting Special Olympics of NC
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that they will be hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina. The fifth annual tournament will be held at the Governors Club in Chapel Hill on Oct. 3. The Sheriff’s Office said...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
cbs17
Knightdale seafood restaurant owner reels in $100,000 lotto win
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Pull over, pull over! I think I just won $100,000!”. That’s the phone call Greg Knish got from his wife, Annette Brown, after she scratched a majorly lucky lottery ticket. Brown, 54, is an owner of “A’Nets Katch” seafood restaurant in Knightdale and...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
