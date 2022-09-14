ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Leonard helps Duke beat N.C. A&T, move to 3-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20 on Saturday night. Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. “We don’t want to overstate it,” first-year...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

White and defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech, 27-14 on Saturday night. Facing the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense, N.C. State’s veteran defense harassed...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Clayton, NC
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Football
Clayton, NC
Education
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Education
cbs17

Doeren readies the Wolfpack for competitive game against Texas Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How has practice gone this week for NC State as they get set for high powered Texas Tech?. What about the Red Raiders defense? How important are these Power 5 non-conference games and who is that coach on the other sideline?. Wolfpack head coach Dave...
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'

DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville

Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
CREEDMOOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cleveland High School
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title. For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cleveland19.com

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Knightdale seafood restaurant owner reels in $100,000 lotto win

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Pull over, pull over! I think I just won $100,000!”. That’s the phone call Greg Knish got from his wife, Annette Brown, after she scratched a majorly lucky lottery ticket. Brown, 54, is an owner of “A’Nets Katch” seafood restaurant in Knightdale and...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy