NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
Report highlights Southeast Alaska’s soaring economy but warns of housing crunch and loss of state jobs
Southeast Alaska’s economy saw a massive rebound in 2021 and has continued to recover from the pandemic this year. But there’s concern that vanishing state jobs and a lack of housing could weigh on the continued recovery. Let’s start with the good news: 2020 was so bad that...
Western Alaska residents urged to brace for what could be one of the worst storms in recent history
Western Alaska residents braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of...
Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat visit Southeast Alaska. Also,...
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
Western Alaska braces for strong storm and possible floods
A vast swath of Western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of Southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in Northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet.
