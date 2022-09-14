ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count

After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat visit Southeast Alaska. Also,...
ALASKA STATE
Western Alaska braces for strong storm and possible floods

A vast swath of Western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of Southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in Northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet.
NOME, AK

