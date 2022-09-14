Read full article on original website
IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
WISH-TV
Fatal crash on I-465 NB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
Fox 59
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead, 4 in serious condition after I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a man is dead after a police chase ended in a crash on an I-465 on-ramp Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. News 8 spoke with IMPD Public Information Officer, William Young. He said officers were chasing a man that was driving into oncoming traffic northbound in a southbound lane. Young said police had to end the vehicle pursuit for the public’s safety.
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
WISH-TV
Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 41st annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree is happening in Indianapolis through Sunday. The Indiana State Fairgrounds will crawl with more than 2,000 4-wheel drive vehicles gathered from across the country for a powerhouse off-road weekend. Visitors can witness all types of custom builds, see the off-road...
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue — a couple blocks south of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street. Officers did not find anyone at […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
WISH-TV
Stormy Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
Man shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to 5126 Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road. Officers located a man in his 20’s with injuries […]
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
WISH-TV
The Zone: September 16, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week five of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 16. And after it’s win over conference...
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Delaware County
A driver died in a crash late Wednesday when they lost control of their vehicle, left the road, and then hit a utility pole and tree, ejecting them from inside.
WISH-TV
Meteorological fall: averages and its history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall season is beloved by many who are ready to unwind from the summer heat and enjoy the changes of scenery around them. Astronomical fall begins Thursday while meteorological fall started on Sept. 1. Meteorological fall will be the focus in this story with breaking down averages and some noteworthy events.
