Craven County, NC

Rock Steady Boxing opens own facility in New Bern

By Claire Curry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bF34V_0hvahQcm00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new facility in Craven County is one of many opening across the country to help patients fighting to alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Boxing can improve speed and strength, but also helps with mobility and coordination for people who have been affected by Parkinson’s. Bethany Richards began Rock Steady Boxing in an existing facility when her father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009.

“He’s such a warrior. He’s my dad, he’s been the strongest man I’ve known my whole life,” said Richards.

With Parkinson’s disease, the basal ganglia in the brain are affected, causing delayed movements and sometimes tremors. But exercise, like boxing, is the medicine.

“It really emphasizes these large amplitude explosive movements that really combat those smaller amplitude movements that are found in Parkinson’s,” said Mary Greyard, a physical therapist at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Bethany’s father has seen his own improvements firsthand.

“It’s helped with my walking, mobility especially is my biggest problem,” said Michael Richards. “And it’s also good mentally.”

Rock Steady started with just six boxers, but with over one million people affected with Parkinson’s disease across the country, and many in Eastern North Carolina, it has grown to over 50 boxers.

“We’re in almost our third year of doing Rock Steady Boxing here in New Bern,” said Bethany Richards.

With the growth, their own facility was needed.

“We actually found seven new members from those grand openings, people that have Parkinson’s that now can join our beneficial exercise class,” said Bethany Richards.

And September 14th, Bethany and her father were able to celebrate his 75th birthday, with a workout.

“It’s just hard to describe what it means when it’s your own daughter who’s making these things happen,” said Michael Richards.

For more information on Rock Steady Boxing New Bern, click here .

WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU announces student section to be named Clark Family Boneyard; Parking lot to be named ‘The Shook Lot’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard. The Clark Family made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

