ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain's famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain's allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
SFGate

Cult Vibes: Trump Ends Rally In Bizarre Fashion, Leaving Crowd Mesmerized

At the end of Saturday night’s Trump rally, something strange (well, more strange than usual) happened. As the former president delivered the eight-minute monologue that concluded his speech, dramatic strings music began to play in the background and a portion of the mesmerized crowd raised their hands with their pointer fingers extended in an odd salute.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Schlapp
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
David Weigel
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy