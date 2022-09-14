This Top-Rated Food Container Brand Is Having a Huge Secret Sale Right Now — Just in Time For the School Year

Now that nearly all schools are back in session, you most likely need to stock up on some new, transportable containers that will keep your kids’ lunches fresh and secure. When looking for new lunch gear, it’s important to search for ones that are durable, spill-proof, and easy to wash. That’s where LocknLock from QVC comes in, and right now, you can save since there is a secret sale happening now.

Snag other storage solutions like cereal bins and refrigerator organizers too that are on sale. Of course, you can opt for other brands, but LocknLock‘s smart, space-saving containers are unmatched. Each piece is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And, shoppers confirm that they are also durable and last over time. Ahead, see five of our favorite container sets that you will want to add to your cart ASAP.

Set of 4 Small Divider Plates with Vented Lids

This set of four storage containers is excellent for packing lunches and transporting food on-the-go. Each container has a divider that separates snacks and food, plus it also has a vented lid for microwaving. One shopper said, “these divider plates are nice quality. They can be used for leftovers for one person, and are great for little kids’ meals. They can also be used for shrimp, snacks, or a small salad with toppings. I am very pleased with my purchase.”

Set of 6 4-cup Nestable Bowls

This to-go set includes six four-cup bowls with locking lids that don’t spill. Each container has four locking tabs that keep food secure and fresh. The bowls are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. “I use these daily for my cold oatmeal with fruit breakfast,” one reviewer wrote. “I make three bowls at a time, so the entire set is always in use, whether in the fridge, sink, or the dishwasher. I bought the clear tops. They are still working beautifully. The seals are still tight, and all the locks are intact. I wish everything I bought was this sturdy. If they ever do die, I will be rebuying them.”

Set of 4 Rectangle Storage Set

If you’re looking to organize your refrigerator and store lunchmeat and other supplies for school lunches, then these rectangle bins are for you. Even though they aren’t nestable, you can still maneuver them easily into any space. A customer said, “the size is great for lunchmeat, package cheeses, and other things older people might have a hard time sealing. Stores well in the refrigerator. Also good for odds and ends in the bathroom.”

3-Piece Nestable Cereal Containers

Cereals can go stale fast and ruin any morning. And there are always the bulky and pesky boxes that you have to store in your kitchen or pantry. Give your space a makeover and opt for storing your favorite cereals in these stackable containers that keep them fresh and ready to eat. Not only are the cereal storage bins great for storing, but they also make it easy for your kids to independently serve themselves. “My pantry was a disaster. Several open boxes of cereal and instant oatmeal and bags of crackers and rice. I emptied all of the cereal in the middle container, several bags of instant oatmeal in the small container, and bags of rice and crackers folded up with a rubber band, then put them into the largest container. Perfect. Pantry is a dream now. They nest beautifully!” one shopper said.

9-Piece Nestable Mini Storage Set Multi-Shape

