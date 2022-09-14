ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Woman accused of holding man captive, beating him with frying pan

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivDW7_0hvaeyu500

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police arrested a woman after a man was found naked and severely beaten.

Mishawaka police said that the victim told them he had gone to meet an acquaintance, identified as Mariah Conn-Wilhelm, because she had sent him concerning text messages, WSBT reported.

The text messages, described as “despondent,” made the victim fear for the woman and her infant son, prompting him to go to their apartment, WXIN reported. When he arrived, the victim told police he was hit with a frying pan, a pistol, and a broom.

Police told WNDU that the victim said that Conn-Wilhelm then contacted a friend, who came to the apartment. Together, the women are accused of tying the man up in rope, chain and hand restraints and forcing a ball gag into his mouth. In court documents obtained by WNDU, the victim claimed the women beat him for several hours before holding a gun to his head and ordering him to sell one of his properties and give them the money.

Police said Conn-Wilhelm left the next day with her 5-month-old son to pick up the check from the property buyer, and while he was alone, the victim was able to free himself from the restraints and ask neighbors for help, WSBT reported.

Police said the 61-year-old victim was badly beaten and had black eyes and blood on his face, WXIN reported. There were marks on his wrists and ankles consistent with restraints, and doctors said that he had multiple fractures, including a broken arm and multiple broken ribs.

When officers searched Conn-Wilhelm’s property, they found dried red stains on the floor in the bathroom and kitchen as well as on the baby’s swing and Pack ‘N Play in the living room, which were next to the ropes and chains that had been used to restrain the victim, WSBT reported.

Police also found a white rock-like substance in the house that tested positive for methamphetamine, WNDU reported.

Police said that Conn-Wilhelm admitted to holding the victim captive and beating him, WXIN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pan Frying#Police#Wxin#Captive#Fractures#Violent Crime#Wndu
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. Andre Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
hometownnewsnow.com

Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges

(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
LONG BEACH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Jail for Man Who Shot Himself

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man wound up behind bars after shooting himself. Daniel Turner, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, on August 25, officers responded to 504 E. Maple Avenue to find Turner in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Initially, Turner told investigators someone had come into his residence and shot him but later admitted to shooting himself.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Albion man, 22, involved in suspected OWI crash has previous OWI convictions

A 22-year-old man from Albion has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Jesse Collins, was traveling along County Road 22, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 13, drove off the road and collided with a fence post. His vehicle...
UpNorthLive.com

St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse

CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy