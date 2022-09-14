Read full article on original website
Related
Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wellbeing Digital Reports 4Q Finances, 'Three Key Pillars' Stay Strong
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF filed its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 and provided some insight on their most recent businesses. Total revenue of $872.731 (CA$1,160,547), representing a 2.5% increase compared to 2021’s same quarter. Total net loss of $3.050.587 (CA$4,056,632), compared to greater loss...
Benzinga
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Low-THC Cannabis: The Next Big Trend?
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. For many decades THC was the most popular and well-known cannabinoid. That has changed in recent years to some extent. THC is still very popular, however, other cannabinoids have seen their popularity increase recently, with...
Benzinga
Board of Directors Appointment
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
Benzinga
Aloe Vera Gel Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. The Aloe Vera Gel Market size is...
A 'Dominant' Next-Gen Cable Stock Just Surprised With Big New Forecasts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on Harmonic Inc HLIT to $17 from $15 and kept a Buy rating. The company's investor day presentation saw higher expectations for its broadband segment to achieve above 34% revenue CAGR over the next three years. HLIT also lifted its 2025 revenue...
With Uber Hack In Rearview Mirror, Analyst Goes Bullish on Cybersecurity Stocks: Here Are Her Favorites
Tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst sees buying opportunities among the carnage in cybersecurity stocks. The Analyst: MKM Partners analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage of five prominent cybersecurity stocks Friday:. Fortinet Inc FTNT initiated at Buy with a $70 price target.
Blackstone, Mastercard Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And Steve Weiss Is Going Short This Sector
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Awakn Shares Its Q2 2022 Results, Showing Consistent Growth On Its Second Full Financial Year
Biotech firm leading the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) treatment Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF has announced its financial outcomes and business highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2022. During the period, numbers reflected:. Total revenue of $255.719 through its London, Bristol and Oslo clinics, compared to zero in...
The Personal Traits Shared By Musk, Gates, And Jobs: 'They're Not Looking For Affection'
Three CEOs known for being the leading innovators of our times have one personality trait in common, which why Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and the late Steve Jobs are so successful. According to the author and historian Walter Isaacson, Musk, Gates and Jobs were very unemotional when dealing with their...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0