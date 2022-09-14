Read full article on original website
Britain to hold moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain prepared to hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as droves continued to line up to view her coffin and world leaders arrived for her funeral. Parliament on Sunday confirmed that the bell on Elizabeth Tower will be struck at 3...
UK to observe minute’s silence in memory of Queen at 8pm
Nation invited to fall silent to remember late monarch after tribute from Camilla, Queen Consort
Live updates: Biden says queen lived life 'for the people'
LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” as he signed a condolence book Sunday, saying his heart went out to the royal family. The president and first lady are in London to pay their respects to the queen, who is lying in state at Westminster Hall. Biden sat down at a simple table draped in blue with a framed photo of the queen and bouquet of white flowers and wrote a note in the book before speaking briefly. He said the queen treated people with dignity.
