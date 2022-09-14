LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” as he signed a condolence book Sunday, saying his heart went out to the royal family. The president and first lady are in London to pay their respects to the queen, who is lying in state at Westminster Hall. Biden sat down at a simple table draped in blue with a framed photo of the queen and bouquet of white flowers and wrote a note in the book before speaking briefly. He said the queen treated people with dignity.

WORLD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO