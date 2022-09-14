Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
newstalk941.com
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland
The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
newstalk941.com
This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
newstalk941.com
Van Buren BOE Approves Bid For School Improvements
The Van Buren County School Board approved some $260,000 of capital improvements that include a roof repair at the pre-k school. Director of Schools Cheryl Cope said the project would also replace some doors and windows at the school and the CTE building. “These are older buildings that sometimes leak...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
newstalk941.com
Work Delays On Fentress Standalone ER Could Push Opening Back To Early Winter
Work on major projects in Fentress County back on track after about three weeks of delays. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the standalone ER had issues with a previously installed storm drain line. He said the developers weren’t aware of the line when the original plans were engineered. “The...
newstalk941.com
Eric Walker: City Will Need To Keep Eyes On Hospital Finances Moving Into The Next Quarter
Cookeville Council Member Eric Walker says the city will need to keep an eye on CRMC’s financials going into the next quarter as well as the rest of the year before next budget season. However, he said he does not have drastic concerns about Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s recent...
murfreesboro.com
Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm
The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith
Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
newstalk941.com
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Election Commission Accepts November Ballot Names, Sets Election Hours
Putnam County Election Commission accepted names for the November ballot at its monthly meeting Friday morning. These include individuals running for the vacant Putnam County Commission District 9 seat, Putnam County Register of Deeds and candidates at the state level. The Republican candidate for District 9 County Commission will be...
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
newstalk941.com
Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter
The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
wgnsradio.com
Fairview man reports his check card information was stolen in Bellevue and wrongfully used in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A Fairview, TN man who last used his check card at an ice cream shop in Bellevue, Tennessee, was surprised to see that unknown persons utilized that same debit card in Murfreesboro. According to the victim, his debit card was used in Murfreesboro at the Kroger store on...
newstalk941.com
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
thunder1320.com
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Comments / 0