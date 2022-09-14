Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.

CLAY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO