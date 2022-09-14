ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algood, TN

newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes

Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland

The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Van Buren BOE Approves Bid For School Improvements

The Van Buren County School Board approved some $260,000 of capital improvements that include a roof repair at the pre-k school. Director of Schools Cheryl Cope said the project would also replace some doors and windows at the school and the CTE building. “These are older buildings that sometimes leak...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
City
Morrison, TN
City
Algood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm

The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
BELL BUCKLE, TN
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Algood City Council#Big Mac Drive#Arp
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith

Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Election Commission Accepts November Ballot Names, Sets Election Hours

Putnam County Election Commission accepted names for the November ballot at its monthly meeting Friday morning. These include individuals running for the vacant Putnam County Commission District 9 seat, Putnam County Register of Deeds and candidates at the state level. The Republican candidate for District 9 County Commission will be...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons

Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter

The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
SPARTA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision

Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

