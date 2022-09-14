It’s no secret that Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely used graphical design software suite among professionals and amateurs alike. Even people who have never in their lives used Photoshop know the name, which has become synonymous with any kind of digital image editing. Photoshop is professional-grade paid software, though, and it’s not exactly cheap. That’s likely why you’re here looking for an Adobe Photoshop free trial (and perhaps other ways to save on this software if and when you decide to buy it). Whether you’re an amateur graphic designer or an aspiring professional, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

