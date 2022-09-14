Read full article on original website
Passions raised when Mississippi mayor expresses frustration over paying for animal shelter that has declined animal control officer for last 3 months
Reaction on social media was swift and passionate to a story in The Natchez Democrat, which reported Natchez Mayor’s Dan Gibson’s comments about an issue over a lack of a place for the city’s animal control officer to take animals he picks up while doing his job.
Natchez Democrat
Mayor issues mea culpa on animal shelter comments
NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson issued an apology to anyone he offended with his comments about the Humane Society. Speaking during the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Gibson said during the last three months, the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter has declined every animal that Animal Control Officer Nash Sanders has taken to it.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO RECAP: Missed Natchez Adams School District’s homecoming parade? See some of it here
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District celebrated a 2022 Homecoming Parade through downtown Natchez on Friday afternoon. The parade included students from elementary up to high school with members of each school’s homecoming court. The parade also included guests, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats, Natchez police...
listenupyall.com
Natchez historic preservation board reviews efforts to restore Nellie’s brothel
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The owner of the Natchez house that operated as Nellie’s brothel assured city preservation officials that he’s trying to stabilize the dilapidated structure. At a meeting Wednesday of the Natchez Preservation Commission, J.T. Robinson was warned that the city could take legal action forcing...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County
ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
an17.com
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
Natchez Democrat
NAMI Walks Your Way: Mental health awareness fundraiser hosted on the bluff
NATCHEZ — The National Alliance on Mental Illness and other groups who stand behind suicide prevention and mental health walked Saturday on the Natchez Bluff to raise money and awareness of the cause. Supporters of NAMI-Four Rivers and mental health started showing up to the bandstand as early as...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
Melvin Lavon Green, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $339.78 on first count, $345.00 on second count, $366.00 on third count, and $378.25 on fourth count. Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7. Jameka Shenae Fields, 29,...
Natchez Democrat
Hunters help needed to fight CWD, kicking off with velvet season
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks need hunters help in combating Chronic Wasting Disease this entire deer season. The inaugural velvet season opens Friday and runs until Sunday. It allows hunters an opportunity to harvest a legal buck in velvet while helping collect data on the prevalence of CWD in the state for MDWFP through hunter harvest.
Natchez Democrat
Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy
BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district
An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
Copiah County deputies warn neighbors about USPS text scam
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County neighbors warned neighbors about a text scam that sends messages that appear to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS). According to investigators, the text message stated that there is a problem with your delivery address. The link will then take you to a site that also […]
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors OK 2023 fiscal year budget; Wilson challenges school district to cut expenses
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a 2023 fiscal year budget of $33,094,763 in projected total revenues and projected total expenditures of $32,395,332. Budgeted revenues are predicted to be down from this year’s budget of $34,413,662, and budgeted expenditures are down by $926,201 from FYE 2022’s...
Natchez Democrat
Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time
NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
Natchez Democrat
Daycare worker’s sentencing postponed
VIDALIA, La. — The sentencing of one of four former daycare workers who pleaded guilty to child abuse in June 2022 has been postponed again. Taylor Ragonesi, 19, had been scheduled for sentencing Friday morning under the direction of Louisiana 7th Judicial District Judge Kathy Johnson. However, her sentencing...
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino
The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3. Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.
