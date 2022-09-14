ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

West Virginia man charged for alleged ‘terroristic threats’ against physician

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges of making terroristic threats against a physician in Wayne County, according to West Virginia State Police.

The WVSP says they received a call through Wayne 911 around 4:48 p.m. from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette. Troopers say employees reported a phone call they received from a man threatening to kill a physician. As a precaution, the facility was closed for the investigation.

Troopers say through the investigation, Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, was named as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 on a warrant for making terroristic threats, according to the WVSP.

Asbury is currently in the Western Regional Jail pending a $75,000 bond, troopers say.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

