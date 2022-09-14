ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity

Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
This Little Dumpling Shop In Bend Oregon Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode

There’s a hidden gem in Bend Oregon where you can try delicious dumplings from around the world. Dump City Dumplings features Chinese steamed bun dumplings inspired by various cultures and bursting with flavor. This is one tasty stop you don’t want to miss when visiting Bend. Dump City...
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch

Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second

Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
How a Bend Broker is Adapting to Declining Housing Prices

After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask

St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
BREAKING: Bust raids home in Madras

Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Vote Yes on Measure 9-148 in Deschutes County

Make County Commissioner seats and elections non-partisan. As of Sept. 1, Deschutes County had 154,729 registered voters. Of those, 44,448 were registered Republicans, 47,614 registered as Democrats and 9,031 registered with the Independent party. And the largest share of voters? The non-affiliated voters, making up 50,845 of the voters in Deschutes County.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
