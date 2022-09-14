Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
KTVZ
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity
Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
thatoregonlife.com
This Little Dumpling Shop In Bend Oregon Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
There’s a hidden gem in Bend Oregon where you can try delicious dumplings from around the world. Dump City Dumplings features Chinese steamed bun dumplings inspired by various cultures and bursting with flavor. This is one tasty stop you don’t want to miss when visiting Bend. Dump City...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 18-year-old is the in-demand photographer of social media influencers
He’s just 18 years old and he’s already been a professional photographer for four years. Joshua Manilla now splits his time photographing his peers in Bend and social media influencers in Los Angeles. “When I was a freshman, I got a girl asking me to do her senior...
Pamplin Media Group
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
kptv.com
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher arrested on charges of possessing explicit images of children
A Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher was arrested in a raid on his home Thursday morning, accused of possessing explicit images of children and uploading online a video containing child sexual abuse. The post Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher arrested on charges of possessing explicit images of children appeared first on KTVZ.
pnwag.net
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
oregonbusiness.com
How a Bend Broker is Adapting to Declining Housing Prices
After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask
St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help appeared first on KTVZ.
BREAKING: Bust raids home in Madras
Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
bendsource.com
Vote Yes on Measure 9-148 in Deschutes County
Make County Commissioner seats and elections non-partisan. As of Sept. 1, Deschutes County had 154,729 registered voters. Of those, 44,448 were registered Republicans, 47,614 registered as Democrats and 9,031 registered with the Independent party. And the largest share of voters? The non-affiliated voters, making up 50,845 of the voters in Deschutes County.
KTVZ
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
centraloregondaily.com
clayconews.com
