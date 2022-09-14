U.K. Hospitals Cancel 'Non-Urgent' Appointments for Queen's Funeral, Which Has Been Declared a Holiday

Read full article on original website
Related
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
RELATED PEOPLE
Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal
The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Prince Harry Moves to Dispel Military Uniform Dispute: Focus on the Queen
Prince Harry has reconciled himself to not wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as his spokesperson said: "We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Harry served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan but was told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
See the Incredibly Moving Photos of the Queen's 8 Grandchildren Standing Vigil at Her Coffin on Saturday
Prince William and Prince Harry led their cousins in 15 minutes of silence for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Westminster Hall On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall. ...
There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died
When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Prince William and Prince Harry will stand vigil at Westminster Hall in London Saturday alongside their cousins, with Harry wearing a military uniform Prince William and Prince Harry will lead their cousins in a solemn vigil at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed. William, 40, and Harry, 38, will stand at opposite ends of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and will be wearing military uniforms "at the King's request," according to a palace source. Earlier this week it was announced that Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Andrew is inheriting 2 of the Queen's 3 remaining corgis, BBC report says
Queen Elizabeth II owned three corgis at the time of her death in Balmoral last week, the BBC said. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will adopt two of them, the BBC reported. Muick and Sandy will live with the couple in their estate in Windsor, the...
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
Photos show Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle standing together behind the Queen's coffin during a service in London
The Queen's coffin was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attended a service for her. They stood next to each other at the ceremony, reuniting for the second time since the Queen's death.
Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years
The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Sweet moment Princess Eugenie returns a well-wisher's key after her child dropped them over the barrier during a royal walkabout in Balmoral
This is the sweet moment Princess Eugenie returned a mother's keys after her child dropped them over the side of a barrier during the royal walkabout yesterday. The princess was walking past well-wishers who had lined the road outside Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, when the little one dropped the keys. The...
People
321K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0