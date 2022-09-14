ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cheer' star Cassadee Dunlap's father shot, in critical condition after he accidentally entered the wrong apartment

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Dr. Alan
3d ago

While it's a shame that a situation like this happened, one does not "accidentally kick in a door." I believe that we have the Castle Doctrine here in Arkansas and it certainly appears the homeowner is justified in his actions.

jesusjoe
2d ago

A person doesnt accidently walk into anothers apartment by breaking in since the article says the door was split and damaged sounds lile he broke in so all you defending this idiot are wrong. You camt break a door down and claim it was an accident

Sheri Malinowski
2d ago

kicking in a door is not accidentally going into the wrong apartment. and how does that work I have lived in apartments houses barricks rooma and have never accidentally gone to the wrong one. sounds like breaking and entering

NBC News

NBC News

