Killeen, TX

The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX

Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop

After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights

The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale

KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
Belton wants community feedback on new pipeline project

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years. River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and the project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

