The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX
Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
New Name, Same Event: ‘Barktoberfest’ Now Officially ‘Bow Wow Luau’
A familiar event for dog lovers is coming back to Killeen, Texas with a different name. Barktoberfest has been rebranded to the Bow Wow Luau, and this fun event for Central Texas pets is scheduled for next month. National Pet Holidays. According to dailypaws.com, holidays centered around pets in September...
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights
The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
KBTX.com
Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Belton wants community feedback on new pipeline project
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years. River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and the project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
