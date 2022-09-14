ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Coeur d'Alene

Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Latinos en Spokane holding events, celebrations for Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate history, culture, diversity and the many contributions of Hispanic and Latino people across America. Latinos en Spokane —  an organization that supports activism, community development and empowerment of Spokane’s local Hispanic community — are hosting events throughout the month. Below are...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Spokane, WA
Business
FOX 28 Spokane

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
OLDTOWN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We have restored hope'

COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday

COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year’s Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz’s Symphonie fantastique,...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Prepare for your mouth to water at new restaurant 'Birrieria Tijuana'

Gonzaga University students and Spokane foodies rejoice, your new favorite obsession is in town. Located at 2018 N. Hamilton St., just up the street from the GU campus, Birrieria Tijuana opened for business in June and is the brainchild of owner Freddy Zavala, who has opened four other locations of the same name across Washington over the past few years.
SPOKANE, WA

