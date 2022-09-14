Read full article on original website
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
Latinos en Spokane holding events, celebrations for Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate history, culture, diversity and the many contributions of Hispanic and Latino people across America. Latinos en Spokane — an organization that supports activism, community development and empowerment of Spokane’s local Hispanic community — are hosting events throughout the month. Below are...
Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
‘It feels like something sitting on me’: Students struggle with mental health after pandemic isolation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two and a half rocky years of the pandemic with remote learning and social distancing have changed many students’ lives, particularly students entering middle school. In-person learning, mixed with starting at a brand-new school, can be anxiety-inducing for some. One student was in the middle...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday
COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane's low-income neighborhoods are eight to fourteen degrees hotter research finds
A recently completed study found Spokane’s lowest income neighborhoods are on average eight degrees hotter than higher income, greener parts of the city. That data could become an essential part of planning for future climate disasters. This summer 40 volunteers mapped Spokane during the hottest and coolest times of...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Both Parties Sound off on Public Safety, Drug Laws, Taxes for Next Washington Legislature
With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s drug laws, protecting abortion rights,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year’s Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz’s Symphonie fantastique,...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Prepare for your mouth to water at new restaurant 'Birrieria Tijuana'
Gonzaga University students and Spokane foodies rejoice, your new favorite obsession is in town. Located at 2018 N. Hamilton St., just up the street from the GU campus, Birrieria Tijuana opened for business in June and is the brainchild of owner Freddy Zavala, who has opened four other locations of the same name across Washington over the past few years.
