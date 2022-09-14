ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
Polk County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents

Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
OGILVIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wwisradio.com

Eau Claire Sheriff’s Death Shocks Community

(Eau Claire, WI) — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was 67 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47 years. Local officials expressed shock at the unexpected death saying Crame was “a pillar of the community” and was “going to be missed.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy