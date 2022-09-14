Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Office: Body Found Believed To Be Missing Person From Polk County
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County have released the following update stating that a body has been found which is believed to be missing 58-year-old Michael Minteer who was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Issues Updated Press Release Regarding Missing Person
POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following updated press release regarding the missing person in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information reference to a missing person. 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th around 3 pm on...
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
Authorities Searching For Suspect That Fled Scene After Report Of Stolen Vehicle In Amery
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County are searching for a suspect that fled a scene after law enforcement responded to a report of a vehicle theft, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20p, the Amery Police Department...
Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday. Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind. Mila disappeared from the family home...
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross. According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Death Shocks Community
(Eau Claire, WI) — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was 67 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47 years. Local officials expressed shock at the unexpected death saying Crame was “a pillar of the community” and was “going to be missed.”
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps. A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500...
