Big Sky, MT

School year off to a ‘strong’ start

BIG SKY – The Big Sky School District Board of Trustees met on the afternoon of Sept. 14 to hear updates on several projects and vote on a few key action items. On the docket were a variety of back-to-school updates, a progress report on STEAM Lab construction and a new communications app among other things. The Superintendent’s Report, MS/HS Principal’s Report and Elementary School Principal’s Report all concurred that the school year is off to a great start so far.
WMPAC announces 2022 Fall Season

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, located in Big Sky’s Gallatin Canyon, announces a thrilling Fall Season lineup, ideal for families and kids of all ages. Four touring acts will land in Big Sky, along with three homegrown productions rounding out the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7...
