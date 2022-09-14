ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

MPD: Suspect arrested after assaulting pregnant woman

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police Department arrested a woman accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. According to arrest affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Nadine Alba was taken into custody on Sept. 11, for assaulting a pregnant woman. Officers responded to call at Garden Inn located in 3011 Business Hwy 83, of two women arguing, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sciotopost.com

Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tries to run over ex’s new boyfriend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car. Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Mission Woman Denies Guilt In Drunk Driving Death

A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes. The victim was getting into the passenger side of an...
MISSION, TX

