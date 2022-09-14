Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
MPD: Suspect arrested after assaulting pregnant woman
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police Department arrested a woman accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. According to arrest affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Nadine Alba was taken into custody on Sept. 11, for assaulting a pregnant woman. Officers responded to call at Garden Inn located in 3011 Business Hwy 83, of two women arguing, according […]
KRGV
Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant...
Police: Woman accused of DWI refuses to let go of baby during arrest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident. According to documents obtained by ValleyCentral, Josie Joliana Marie Calvillo is the suspect in a hit and run near 29th and Ash Avenue, in McAllen. Calvillo was found at the entrance of a trailer park in a blue […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated. […]
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
KRGV
Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records. Garza...
KRGV
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say. At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects […]
La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
KRGV
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
Police: Man tries to run over ex’s new boyfriend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car. Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, […]
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
KRGV
Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail
A man accused of attacking several women at a hike and bike trail in San Juan is in custody after turning himself in to police, according to San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin. Arturo Javier Gonzalez was charged with three counts of assault causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles. The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said. Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the...
kurv.com
Mission Woman Denies Guilt In Drunk Driving Death
A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes. The victim was getting into the passenger side of an...
Comments / 0