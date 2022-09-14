Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
westcentralsbest.com
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
westcentralsbest.com
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
westcentralsbest.com
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
westcentralsbest.com
DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
westcentralsbest.com
Man charged in Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release. Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a...
westcentralsbest.com
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
westcentralsbest.com
State police release more details on Shreveport officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- State police say a man shot Wednesday by Shreveport police first pointed a gun at the officers who then shot him. The man has been identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital, state police said Thursday in a news release.
