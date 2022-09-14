ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man dies in Webster Parish house fire

COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations

MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
MANSFIELD, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man charged in Shreveport road rage shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release. Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

State police release more details on Shreveport officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- State police say a man shot Wednesday by Shreveport police first pointed a gun at the officers who then shot him. The man has been identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital, state police said Thursday in a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA

