whopam.com
Hopkinsville City Council approves tax rate, purchasing more security cameras
Meeting in special session, Hopkinsville City Council Thursday night approved final reading of a property tax ordinance that decreases the rate while increasing revenue. The tax rate on real property decreases from 23.9 to 22.5 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance, but it still creates a four-percent increase in revenue due to growth and increased assessments in the last year.
wkdzradio.com
School Board Approves Working Budget
The Christian County School Board is sending the 2022-2023 budget to Frankfort for its final review after its approval Thursday night. Director of Finance Jessica Darnell says this is the final version of the budget to approved. The draft and tentative budgets were approved in January and May respectively. This...
Demand for senior housing in Hopkinsville exceeds available apartments and condos
A group of Pennyrile Senior Apartment residents gathered recently at a picnic table beside their downtown residence to enjoy the cool breeze bouncing off the brick wall behind their neighbor, Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Stanley Griffin, 65, rolled up with a Walmart goodie bag filled with treats. “Y’all want some,” he...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Farmers Market Pavilion Collapses
Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.
wkdzradio.com
Networking Begins At Hopkinsville’s ‘Step Into A Job’ Fair
The idea that people “don’t want to work” might just be the furthest from the truth. Following Thursday’s “Step Into A Job” Fair at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, more than 200 individuals — either already employed, or seeking such status — had a chance to visit with 58 businesses and industries from Kentucky’s Pennyrile region and northwest Tennessee.
whvoradio.com
Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins
MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
wkms.org
Graves County courthouse demolition draws in locals, hopes for the future
Nine months after a violent December tornado severely damaged the historic Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, the demolition of the red brick building is underway, and the action drew a crowd on Friday. In the months following the storm, people in the community have been waiting to see what would...
traveltasteandtour.com
Cadiz Trigg, KY
A visit to Cadiz, Kentucky, Lake Barkley, and the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) National Recreation Area region is a great way to embrace the beauty of fall and the quaintness of rural life. There are many fall and winter activities to enjoy in the area, including year-round fishing and camping, as they are always in season in the LBL region. However, despite its small-town feel, there are plenty of additional activities to enjoy within the LBL area during the fall and winter seasons above and beyond enjoying the picturesque foliage that illuminates the treeline throughout the fall with vibrant colors.
whvoradio.com
Tractor Pulls And Demolition Derby To Highlight Western KY State Fair Events
Friday night tractor pulls and the demolition derby Saturday night will highlight weekend events at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville. Fair board President Kent Boyd says this year’s tractor pull will be more than just tractors off the farm. Boyd says after a conversation with the sled...
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 16, 2022
Geneva Lee Cooper, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. . Born March 16, 1941, in Murray, she was the daughter of Hayden and Geneva Louise Cleaver Jackson. She was a professor of nursing at Murray State University for...
Drug ring busted in western Kentucky: 23 charged, nearly $400,000 in value recovered
An 18-month investigation sparked from the rise in fentanyl overdoses has bared fruit for the Paducah Police Department. "We have violent felonies making lots and lots of money," Laird said. "I don't think that's a good combination."
wkdzradio.com
Stinson Murder Trial Set For September 2023
A trial date has been set for Cadiz man Landon Stinson, who is charged in the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. During Thursday’s pre-trial conference, Judge Natalie White, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Defense Attorney Bill Deatherage agreed on the two-week window of September 18 through September 29 of 2023.
smokeybarn.com
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
wkdzradio.com
Martha Thomas, 90, of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 90-year old Martha Sumner Thomas of Cadiz will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery on Riley Hollow Road in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Survivors:. Daughter – Kim (Raybon) Crump, Cadiz, KY. Granddaughter...
