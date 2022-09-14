ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

whopam.com

Hopkinsville City Council approves tax rate, purchasing more security cameras

Meeting in special session, Hopkinsville City Council Thursday night approved final reading of a property tax ordinance that decreases the rate while increasing revenue. The tax rate on real property decreases from 23.9 to 22.5 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance, but it still creates a four-percent increase in revenue due to growth and increased assessments in the last year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

School Board Approves Working Budget

The Christian County School Board is sending the 2022-2023 budget to Frankfort for its final review after its approval Thursday night. Director of Finance Jessica Darnell says this is the final version of the budget to approved. The draft and tentative budgets were approved in January and May respectively. This...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Farmers Market Pavilion Collapses

Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Networking Begins At Hopkinsville’s ‘Step Into A Job’ Fair

The idea that people “don’t want to work” might just be the furthest from the truth. Following Thursday’s “Step Into A Job” Fair at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, more than 200 individuals — either already employed, or seeking such status — had a chance to visit with 58 businesses and industries from Kentucky’s Pennyrile region and northwest Tennessee.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’

For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins

MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
MAYFIELD, KY
Cadiz Trigg, KY

Cadiz Trigg, KY

A visit to Cadiz, Kentucky, Lake Barkley, and the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) National Recreation Area region is a great way to embrace the beauty of fall and the quaintness of rural life. There are many fall and winter activities to enjoy in the area, including year-round fishing and camping, as they are always in season in the LBL region. However, despite its small-town feel, there are plenty of additional activities to enjoy within the LBL area during the fall and winter seasons above and beyond enjoying the picturesque foliage that illuminates the treeline throughout the fall with vibrant colors.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
Obituaries, Sept 16, 2022

Obituaries, Sept 16, 2022

 Geneva Lee Cooper, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. . Born March 16, 1941, in Murray, she was the daughter of Hayden and Geneva Louise Cleaver Jackson. She was a professor of nursing at Murray State University for...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Stinson Murder Trial Set For September 2023

A trial date has been set for Cadiz man Landon Stinson, who is charged in the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. During Thursday’s pre-trial conference, Judge Natalie White, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Defense Attorney Bill Deatherage agreed on the two-week window of September 18 through September 29 of 2023.
CADIZ, KY
smokeybarn.com

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Martha Thomas, 90, of Cadiz

Graveside Services for 90-year old Martha Sumner Thomas of Cadiz will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery on Riley Hollow Road in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Survivors:. Daughter – Kim (Raybon) Crump, Cadiz, KY. Granddaughter...
CADIZ, KY

