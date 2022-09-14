ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
thestarnews.com

Juvenile held in minor’s slaying

On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LEMON GROVE, CA
onscene.tv

Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego

09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times of San Diego

Daniel Quiroz, 31, Convicted of Attempted Murder in Shootout with Harbor Police Officer

A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was convicted this week of attempted murder and other charges. Daniel Quiroz, 31, was found guilty by a San Diego jury on Tuesday of attempting to kill San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn on March 1, 2021 near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive. No one was injured in the shooting, though a bystander was struck by a stray bullet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach

A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

