ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Mid-Air Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado, Authorities Say

Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities. No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information. The collision was first reported at 8:54...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy