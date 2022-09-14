Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
doorcountydailynews.com
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News Briefs – The Press
Bug Tussel to present county-wide broadband proposal to board. The public is invited to attend an informational meeting prior to Wednesday’s Brown County Board meeting on a proposal by Green Bay-based Bug Tussel wireless to provide access to high-speed internet to virtually every home in the county. The meeting...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TSA hosting recruiting events for airports in Green Bay, Appleton
(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting recruiting events at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Monday, September 19, and Thursday, September 22. Those interested in applying as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) will receive information about full and...
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply
PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Launches App
A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
