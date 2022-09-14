Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri life expectancy has dropped as its leaders refuse to confront crises
New data showing that Missouri life expectancy dropped last year to its lowest level in decades can be explained in part by the echoes of the pandemic a year earlier — but only in part. The state’s numbers in the new report continue to be worse than the national average, and they dropped more in the past two years than they did nationally.
Columbia Missourian
Filling the gap: MU's Bailey makes impact on mid-Missouri foster care
Growing up in Missouri City, Texas, Chad Bailey was separated in age with his two older siblings, leaving a strong connection not as present. But at 7 years old, Bailey’s mother made the decision to add to their family and become a foster home. Over the next 11 years,...
Columbia Missourian
Missourian wins 52 Missouri Press Association Awards
The Columbia Missourian won 52 awards at the 2022 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. It also won the Gold Cup for Class 2 dailies. This year’s results were announced at the Missouri Press Association convention on Saturday at the Lodge of Four Seasons in the Lake of the Ozarks.
Columbia Missourian
The door of former representative Rick Roeber, from Lee’s Summit, sits closed
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Comments / 0