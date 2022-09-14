ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri life expectancy has dropped as its leaders refuse to confront crises

New data showing that Missouri life expectancy dropped last year to its lowest level in decades can be explained in part by the echoes of the pandemic a year earlier — but only in part. The state’s numbers in the new report continue to be worse than the national average, and they dropped more in the past two years than they did nationally.
Columbia Missourian

Missourian wins 52 Missouri Press Association Awards

The Columbia Missourian won 52 awards at the 2022 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. It also won the Gold Cup for Class 2 dailies. This year’s results were announced at the Missouri Press Association convention on Saturday at the Lodge of Four Seasons in the Lake of the Ozarks.
