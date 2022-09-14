Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free online and on TV, team news

It's a night of firsts at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg meet for the first time ever for Graham Potter's first game in charge of the Blues. Can he get things off to a winning start in the Champions League? Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream, online and on TV, from anywhere today.

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream

Date: Wednesday 14th September

Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea fans will get their first glimpse of their club's new era on Wednesday night when Graham Potter takes to the Stamford Bridge dugout for the first time. Chelsea lost their opening Champions League game in Zagreb last week, which led to the former Brighton boss taking Thomas Tuchel's place, and with all Premier League games postponed at the weekend Potter's had longer than expected to prepare for his first game in charge. Will we see a new manager bounce from the Blues?

Potter's first Chelsea line-up includes three changes, with Jorginho, Thiago Silva and Cucurella in for Fofana, Coulibaly and Chilwell, who all drop to the bench. Aubameyang continues to lead the line with Havertz and Sterling in support.

Red Bull Salzburg have never beaten English opponents in European competition before – a draw against Blackburn in 2006 is their best result on these shores – and have lost their last three Champions League away games in a row. They managed to hold AC Milan to a 1-1 draw on Matchday 1, so could they take advantage of Chelsea's lack of time on the training pitch with Potter and make fizzy drink history by going one better here?

Salzburg have a whole raft of players out injured and make four changes from the team that beat Ried away on Saturday, with Susic, Seiwald, Okafor and Fernando coming into the starting line-up. Graham Potter will be familiar with Brazilian left-back Bernardo from their time together at Brighton.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge tonight, 14th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream for the 2022/23 Champions League, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the UEFA Champions League live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract.

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg starts at 3pm ET today.

Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK. You can subscribe to BT Sport direct and also through both Sky TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, a BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Watch a Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stage live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Watch Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League group stage fixture between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022/23 Champions League fixtures for September and beyond

All matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday 13th September (Matchday 2)

Liverpool vs Ajax

Rangers vs Napoli

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Club Bruges

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:45

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 14th September (Matchday 2)

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Juventus vs Benfica

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain

Tuesday 4th October (Matchday 3)

Ajax vs Napoli

Liverpool vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon 17:45

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday 5th October (Matchday 3)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs AC Milan

RB Leipzig vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Benfica vs Paris Saint Germain

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa

Tuesday 11th October (Matchday 4)

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan vs Chelsea

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus 17:45

Paris Saint Germain vs Benfica

Wednesday 12th October (Matchday 4)

Napoli vs Ajax 17:45

Rangers vs Liverpool

Atlético Madrid vs Club Bruges 17:45

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Porto

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuesday 25th October (Matchday 5)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea 17:45

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs FC Copenhagen 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Juventus

Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 26th October (Matchday 5)

Ajax vs Liverpool

Napoli vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs FC Porto 17:45

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon

Tuesday 1st November (Matchday 6)

Liverpool vs Napoli

Rangers vs Ajax

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Club Bruges 17:45

FC Porto vs Atlético Madrid 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 2nd November (Matchday 6)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Celtic 17:45

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig 17:45

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Paris Saint Germain

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023