Dallas, TX

247Sports

Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams

Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
dmagazine.com

The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback

Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Colorado State
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?

As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Native Texan made Motown history

There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
DALLAS, TX

