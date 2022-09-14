ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Thyroid cancer shows no early symptoms; can be aggressive

SHREVEPORT, La. — Thyroid cancer is a growth of abnormal cells in the thyroid. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that sits in the front of your neck below the Adam’s apple. It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, blood pressure, weight and menstrual cycles.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24

CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
KTBS

Shelters fill up during the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degeneration#Medical Journal#Crossword Puzzles#Lsu Health Shreveport
q973radio.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!

We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food, and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster. The winner of the painting competition this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores

In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
KSLA

Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake

For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home. At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. LSFM reports that a body of...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
KTBS

Heat wave for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A mid-summer like heat ridge is forecast to set up over the ArkLaTex next week...i.e. the last week of summer. High temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 90s next week. Average highs are close to 90 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The last full day of summer is Thursday, September 22nd with a expected high of 98. The Autumn Equinox occurs that evening at 8:04 p.m. Friday, the first full day of Fall may be even hotter at 99 degrees!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy