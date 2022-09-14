Read full article on original website
KTBS
Thyroid cancer shows no early symptoms; can be aggressive
SHREVEPORT, La. — Thyroid cancer is a growth of abnormal cells in the thyroid. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that sits in the front of your neck below the Adam’s apple. It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, blood pressure, weight and menstrual cycles.
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
caddo.org
Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24
CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
KTAL
Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTBS
Shelters fill up during the pandemic
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
westcentralsbest.com
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
q973radio.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
KSLA
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food, and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster. The winner of the painting competition this...
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
KTAL
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
KTBS
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
KSLA
Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home. At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. LSFM reports that a body of...
KTBS
Heat wave for next week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A mid-summer like heat ridge is forecast to set up over the ArkLaTex next week...i.e. the last week of summer. High temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 90s next week. Average highs are close to 90 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The last full day of summer is Thursday, September 22nd with a expected high of 98. The Autumn Equinox occurs that evening at 8:04 p.m. Friday, the first full day of Fall may be even hotter at 99 degrees!
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
