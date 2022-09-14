Brando’s Life Hangs in the Balance After He’s Stabbed — and Jordan Worries the Hook-Wielding Attacker Could Strike Again

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
SheKnows
General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
EW.com
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
SheKnows
As General Hospital Positions ‘Sante’ Perfectly for Lulu’s Return, Emme Rylan Shares a Real-Life Update: ‘Not Crying Anymore, But… ’
Things have been chugging along fairly smoothly for General Hospital’s “Sante,” but lately they’ve hit a bump or two. Despite all of Dante’s assurances that everything’s fine, Sam has understandably been a bit leery about moving into his — and more to the point, Lulu’s — home.
SheKnows
The Threat Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Never Saw Coming — and Will Never Be Able to Shake!
This may be one fate they can’t escape. Watch out, Steffy, because you’ve got a target on your back… and it’s not from Sheila! While we’ve all been focused on the Bold & Beautiful Big Bad taking Finn from his wife, we failed to see another threat growing. But now that the happy couple has finally reunited, it’s time to face the facts and admit that their happily ever after may always be under threat… from Li!
SheKnows
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Already Claimed Her Next Victim — They Just Don’t Realize It Yet
We can see where this is going even if the character in question can’t. Few and far between are the Bold & Beautiful characters at whom Sheila hasn’t taken aim and/or shot. But her next victim isn’t as likely to be the victim of gunplay as he is his own stupidity.
SheKnows
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
SheKnows
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
SheKnows
As Days of Our Lives Moves to Peacock, Someone’s Gonna Die!
Prepare yourself for a whole new way to watch the soap. Days of Our Lives aired its final episode today on NBC, with Stefan returning to the DiMera mansion, and Gabi stunned to see him alive. During the episode, a promo for what to expect as the soap moves to Peacock provided thrilling previews to tantalize any viewers who haven’t signed up for the digital service to do so. If you missed it, we have all the details, and you can watch it below.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Jordan Has an Ominous Warning for Sonny — and [Spoiler] Experiences a Mid-Air Emergency
Trouble is about to strike again. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 12 – 16, Elizabeth has a plan. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. After experiencing another blackout at the Quartermaine picnic and being unable to account for missing...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Gets Right to the Point With Sally — and Kyle Surprises Summer
Nikki comes face to face with her ex. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki and Deacon reconnect. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nick and Sally connected last week, really connected, and made love on the couch in...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show
These are just two more reasons why you should make the switch. Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
