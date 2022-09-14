ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Halloween decorations that scream spooky season

By Louise Oliphant
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

If you’re having a Halloween party or just can’t get enough of all the novelty pumpkins, ghosts and cauldrons filling your favourite stores, then this curated list of Halloween decorations is for you. Besides, decorating your home for Halloween is the best part of summer coming to a close, in our eyes.

Whether you’re wanting to give your guests a scare or you'd like to go for a more cosy chic approach (hello Instagram pics), we’ve got all the Halloween home decor you could think of. From Halloween porch decorating ideas , like pumpkin-filled autumn wreaths to neon lights and lanterns to create an eerie atmosphere, you’re bound to be the best dressed house on the street. They’re from affordable retailers too, like Amazon, Etsy and George at Asda. We're big believers that being on a budget shouldn't mean you have to miss out on all the fun.

And if you’re looking for autumn decor buys to put up before October 31st and to last you up until Christmas, then there are also some subtle seasonal pieces we've included, too. Deck out your house in dark colours, spiders webs and all things scare-worthy before everyone else does! Beware, they'll probably sell out fast...

18 cheap but chic Halloween decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GyG6_0hvaDvMP00

1. John Lewis Velour Pumpkin Trio

Soft pumpkin pillows are becoming one of this years biggest autumn decor trends. We can't get enough of this cute set from John Lewis. In muted colourways and a velour finish, they're as chic as pumpkins can be!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmBmi_0hvaDvMP00

2. Malvern Outdoor Lantern Bundle

Pillar candles inside a classic lantern create a timeless way to set any scene. This set of 2 from Lights4fun will illuminate the way to creating a haunted house. The large one stands 65cm high to make a real impact (hence the price).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmL6I_0hvaDvMP00

3. Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Snuggle up under this cosy throw and cover your eyes while watching a scary film. This bright orange buy from Anthropologie is Oeko-Tex certified too. An eco-friendly throw in fabulous faux fur that works all seasons? Why not?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45j4h9_0hvaDvMP00

4. Furn Gemini Cushion

Match your throw with this orange velvet cushion for ultimate cosy vibes. Its feather-filled too, so no need to buy a cushion insert. Simply chuck on your bed, chair or just about anywhere and get comfy as you wait for trick-or-treaters to arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tQxQ_0hvaDvMP00

5. Spider Leg Basket

The best accessory for your Halloween party, this spider-web basket can be filled with sweets for trick-or-treaters, food for your friends or any other bits and bobs you can find. At just £1 this is the cheapest Halloween buy on this list!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZgcD_0hvaDvMP00

6. Witches' Brew Yankee Candle

This autumn scented candle from Yankee casts a captivating spell with sweet and spicy scents of wood and exotic patchouli. Witches' Brew is a limited-edition, seasonal best-seller, so beware! It won't be around for long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLSGr_0hvaDvMP00

7. Fall Welcome Doormat

Greet your guests to a seasonal welcome with this cute Halloween doormat. Choose from a few sizes, and start your Halloween celebrations from the front door. Oh, and it's handmade!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzmjx_0hvaDvMP00

8. Autumn Artificial Wreath

Looking for a versatile Halloween door decoration idea ? This artificial autumn wreath will have your door dressed for the season, from September til Christmas. It's got pinecones and pumpkins galore!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSzrf_0hvaDvMP00

9. The Linen Yard Ghost Duvet Set

If going all out with pumpkin print or bright orange bedding isn't really your thing, this white bedding set with tufted ghosts is a cute way to bring Halloween to the bedroom. It's 100% cotton, perfect for the transitional season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2oQn_0hvaDvMP00

10. Boo Neon Wall Light

Let everyone know it's spooky season and go bold with this bright neon boo sign. We love the purple! Perfect for a house party, you can hang it just about anywhere, or pop it on top of a mantlepiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QYOX_0hvaDvMP00

11. Black Stoneware Bowl

It'll mimic a witch's cauldron for Halloween and make a stylish fruit bowl for the rest of the year, this black stoneware bowl is a versatile buy. Keep it on your sideboard, kitchen table or even use it as a sleek centrepiece at Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4BwJ_0hvaDvMP00

12. Vintage Halloween Plates

A little more sophisticated than your usual paper party plates, this set of 9 will add a touch of Halloween fun to your food. Serve up buffet-style on three spooktacular designs. You're guests are sure to love them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iv4Xh_0hvaDvMP00

13. Pumpkin Ramekins

These cute pumpkin shaped ramekins are perfect for single servings or smaller dishes. Think mini casseroles, soup for starters or puddings. Tastes (and smells) like autumn! And you can keep them for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS8r4_0hvaDvMP00

14. Bat Bunting

Go batty for this Halloween bunting that'll look great hung anywhere in your home. It's wooden with LED light-up eyes, so perfect day and night with great durability for storage – this will be a Halloween fixture year after year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zF1qi_0hvaDvMP00

15. Spider plant

Getting some freaky foliage for Halloween like this Spider plant is a spooky houseplant trend that's here to stay. It makes an eco-friendly alternative to other novelty goods on this list and can stay on display after Halloween is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnLeh_0hvaDvMP00

16. Hanging Felt Orange Pumpkins

These cute felt pumpkin decorations are carefully handmade to hang from your houseplants or wrap around napkins. You can keep them for next year too or even give them away as gifts to your Halloween party guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEFLl_0hvaDvMP00

17. Spiced Pumpkin Candle

This 10oz natural soy candle will fill your home with the sweet smell of pumpkin-spice, there's no reason not to treat (or trick) yourself. Plus it'd make a great gift for family or friends with autumn birthdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAwT1_0hvaDvMP00

18. Pumpkin Print Towel

And to wrap-up the pumpkin themed products, bag yourself and your guests these novelty pumpkin-print hand towels. Super chic, but super cheap at £6 for two, they're an irresistible autumn buy for your kitchen or bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dH3GQ_0hvaDvMP00 Louise Oliphant Ecommerce Writer

Louise is our Ecommerce Writer and a shopping guru when it comes to kitting out your home with seasonal decor. She's recently moved into a new flat and is just as excited as you are (probably) to buy Halloween decorations, from those fluffy pumpkin pillows everyone is after to some spooky string lights to hang in her hallway.

"When searching for seasonal pieces to add to your home, budget is always a priority. Ideally, no one wants to spend a cauldron load of money on items that won't be up for long. So I've sourced some cheap but chic buys that'll see you through to next year, as well as more versatile pieces that'll look great after Halloween is over".

When should Halloween decorations be put up?

As with any holiday celebration, there is no set rule when it comes to putting up your decorations. That being said, the most popular time to put up your garlands and get out your pumpkin-shaped pillows is the first two weeks of October, with others waiting until a scheduled Halloween party to fully kit out their space for the spooky-season.

How do I decorate for Halloween on a budget

We spoke to Hannah Littlewood, Festive, Halloween & Small Events Trading Assistant at ASDA George for her advice on decorating, without overspending. She says "Halloween isn't the time for subtlety so spend your money on a few hero pieces that really stand out (like our spooky twig lights ) and then fill out the ambiance with homemade scary paper garlands and lots of sweets."

Otherwise there are plenty of DIY Halloween decorating ideas to try if you'd prefer not to buy.

