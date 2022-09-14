Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Commonwealth Engineers, Inc gives back to the community in all kinds of unseen ways
Behind every running faucet, behind every toilet flush, behind every sewer protecting our homes from a flood, there is an engineer. We may not see them and we may not hear much about them, but their hard work immeasurably improves our quality of life. Commonwealth Engineers, Inc is a water...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Fest in the First is Back!
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Bringing school back to health at the Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) started back to school less than a month ago on August 17. Students from high schools all over Lake County attend ACC for different Career and Technical Education programs, or CTE programs. Students had back to school night on August 24 to really get things back into gear.
valpo.life
Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening
On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents
Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
harborcountry-news.com
LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line
LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
nwi.life
Newsweek ranks Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center No. 2 in Indiana for rehabilitation
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. “This achievement underscores Community Healthcare System’s dedication to excellence from our team of skilled medical professionals...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park board calls SAFE-T Act ‘massive threat’ to residents
It’s called the Safe-T Act. And, to hear the members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees talk about it, there is nothing very safe about it and it’s something they feel that people in this state should be very worried about, come New Year’s Day 2023.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
valpotorch.com
Molly Rabe, 2015 graduate, finds home at Valpo
Valparaiso University is a home away from home, a place to spend undergraduate and graduate years alike. Homecoming weekend, Sept. 23-25, brings the opportunity to rekindle friendships, peruse campus changes and see how student organizations have fared over the past year. For a majority of alumni, Valpo will always remain their second home.
hometownnewsnow.com
School Lockdown Short Lived
(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte county life in the spotlight: Jamie Huss
What started as a fun family activity for Jamie Huss quickly turned into a lifelong passion, and then later into a career she loves. Now the Assistant Zoo Director at the Washington Park Zoo, Huss was first introduced to it all when she was just a child. “My mom started...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road projects to begin on Ripley, 77th, 85th
Road projects are set to get underway in Lake Station and Schererville. Ripley Street will be down to one lane in each direction between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working on a bridge deck overlay project through mid-October. Meanwhile,...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Inside Indiana Business
Gary airport to explore passenger service
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
St. John, Lowell fire departments awarded federal grant funding
The St. John and Lowell volunteer fire departments are each getting about half a million in federal funding. The St. John Fire Department has been awarded almost $491,000, and the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department was awarded almost $511,000 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. That...
