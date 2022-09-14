ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 12

Related
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
The List

How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
SheKnows

General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired

Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’

Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Hold Onto Your Hats! What’s Next on General Hospital Is ‘Unreal,’ Teases Maurice Benard

“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mom And Dad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy