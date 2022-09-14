ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic changed what it means to have a 'good death'

When considering what a "good death" is, most people in North America would likely say something along the lines of living to at least 75, and painlessly passing away at home in their sleep would constitute a good life and, most importantly, a good death. One of the key features of the "good death" narrative is being at home. So, what do we mean by home and how important is the idea or feeling of "being at home" to a good death? Home is more than just a structure. It is textures, smells, sounds and atmosphere. It is a sticky table...
PUBLIC HEALTH
M. Brown

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an "immediate solution for infant crying", unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
JAPAN
Scary Mommy

My Kids Don't Call Me Mom

Mom. It's a weird word if you think about it too hard, which I absolutely have. (See: 200 page memoir/manifesto.) It sounds like nom, as in Nom Nom, as in "you are a popular brand of cookies that children devour while clapping." Or it sounds like non, as in non-entity, as in "insert generic role for actual human soul here." Given this phonic (and cultural) bent toward women's self-annihilation — I mean, hello, mum is a synonym for silence — the title never felt like a, shall we say, appealing fit for me.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

COVID-19 Is Still Messing Up Our Sleep. Here's How to Sleep Better

The COVID-19 pandemic is still disrupting an essential component of a healthy life: a good night's sleep. In a survey conducted in July of 2,000 adults, released Sept. 13 by the Harris Poll on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, about 18% of respondents said they get less sleep now than they did before the pandemic, while 19% said they struggle to sleep because they're worried or stressed (about COVID-19, politics, or other factors). At the university, at least, this has led to a surge in demand for help; in 2021, Ohio State's medical center received about 29% more referrals for insomnia treatment compared to 2018, says Dr. Aneesa Das, a sleep specialist and professor of internal medicine there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn't Expect to Love It for These Reasons

I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I'd created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
ECONOMY
Motherly

No-Stress Feeding Resource Guide

Babies eat like it's their job—but it doesn't have to be hard work for either of you. Whether you are nursing, pumping, formula-feeding or doing a combination, these tools and resources will support you every step of the way. We partnered with Dr. Brown's to share some...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

