Monica Shugart, an elementary school teacher who has worked in the district for more than 30 years, officially retired in June 2022. Her final class was at Canalino Elementary school, though she has worked at Aliso and Canalino throughout her 30-year tenure. Her final days as a teacher in the district were spent assisting in a transitional kindergarten class.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO