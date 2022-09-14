Read full article on original website
Water-based STEM activities with City Engineer set for Sept. 24: Open to ages 7-10
From 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, kids ages 7-10 can learn about water resources in our area and participate in STEM activities about water quality and filtration. The event will be presented by AECOM, the city engineer for the City of Verona. Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Auto motivated: Automotive classes at the high school providing students with vehicle competence and confidence
When the new high school opened two years ago, it came with expanded classrooms and learning spaces for many departments. Each has benefited in its own way, but one set of classes has particularly advanced after moving out of the basement and into a main thoroughfare. The automotive program within...
Havens Mobile Petting Zoo visiting Senior Center on Sept. 22
The Verona Senior Center is bringing the petting farm experience to you. Havens Petting Farm out of Blue Mounds allows you to experience farm life right where you are in a convenient experience. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, come to 108 Paoli St. to meet a variety of...
Community Events Calendar: Sept. 15 to Sept. 22
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 22. Whether you are just turning 65, switching from employer health insurance or are considering changing your current plan, the number of options and choices can feel overwhelming. Many people end up paying too much or choose a plan that isn't right for their needs. Held at Verona Senior Center.
Volleyball: Verona holds off Sun Prairie East to remain unbeaten in Big Eight
The Verona volleyball team held off rival Sun Prairie East 3-2 to stay perfect in Big Eight play on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Verona High School. The Wildcat picked up a Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. Verona 3, Sun Prairie East...
Football: Verona earns ‘gritty’ win over Parker to move into sole possession of first place in Big Eight
Verona sits alone atop the Big Eight. The Wildcats stayed perfect in conference play with a 26-19 win over Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 16, at Monterey Stadium. Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) and Madison Memorial both entered Friday tied for first in the Big Eight standings with 2-0 records. The Spartans dropped their first conference game of the season with a 45-21 loss to Middleton in Week 5.
