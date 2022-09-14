Read full article on original website
I have 65 houseplants, and these are the plant care essentials that help me keep them alive and healthy
Houseplants require special care. I use products like pruning scissors, a mister, and neem oil to keep my 65 plants healthy and thriving.
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
Does This TikTok Hack for Removing a Stripped Screw Really Work?
Few things are more discouraging for a DIYer than trying to remove a badly stripped screw head, whether joining wood or other materials. If the head of the screw is so damaged your driver bit or screwdriver can’t grab and turn it, you’re facing a big headache trying to get the screw out.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Gardening: How to save vegetable seeds for next year
Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, have the potential to grace us with free plants. And late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them. A few notes: Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Gardeners share their tips and tricks for composting at home
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Americans waste roughly 25% of the food we buy, and while there are many ways to reduce waste in your kitchen, you may have extra kitchen scraps, yard waste, or uncoated paper and cardboard. Composting is a rewarding way to keep them out of the landfill and feed the soil at the same time. Read on for inspiration and ideas, and when you're ready to get started, head to our 4-week composting challenge for a step-by-step guide to start composting, or using a pickup service.
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
9 Best Rat Traps
How do you outsmart a rat? From catch-and-release to old-school "snappers," check out this collection of top-rated rat traps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Build an A-Frame Swing for Kids
Want to inspire some old-fashioned outdoor play? Learn how to build this simple backyard swing and frame. In a time when digital devices are often the go-to amusement for children, there's a lot to be said for simple, old-fashioned outdoor fun. Building a backyard swing is one of the best and simplest ways to create that fun for your child.
An Accurate, Affordable Laser Distance Measurer That Fits in Your Pocket
Everyone has struggled with a tape measure at some point. Often it happens high up on a ladder when you’re trying to measure an unusually wide span. And sometimes you discover too late that the tape measure you brought isn’t long enough. Decades ago, Leica, an industry leader...
Move Over Rubber Mallet, It’s Hammer Time!
Over the years, you acquire a few tools that make you wonder how you ever survived without them. As a cabinetmaker who’s worked residential and commercial for years, I found my first dead-blow hammer to be a major game-changer. Dead-blows are great for striking objects with power and control without damaging them, similar to chisels, punches and other sharp objects.
Vole vs. Mole: What’s the Difference?
Moles and voles can be real nuisances. One year, moles tunneled beneath an entire flower bed in my garden. How did I know? After a heavy spring rain, all the plants in that bed fell into the mole tunnels. It was a mole condominium down there. We had to haul in extra soil and replant every plant.
How To Build A Stone Inlay Concrete Bench
Quikrete's 5000 concrete mix is a great formula for building your own backyard bench. This backyard bench is nearly indestructible. Once it's cast, assembled and sealed, you can enjoy it all year long and never have to worry about taking it in for the winter or protecting it from the elements.
I’m a gardening whizz – here’s how you can make your dying orchids last for years instead of chucking them out
YOU'VE probably bought an orchid in a panic when you need to get someone a present and don't know what else to buy, and you've probably been gifted one by someone else at some point. But if you don't know how to take care of the flowers they usually end...
Here at Family Handyman, we believe every day is another opportunity to cross something off your DIY checklist. Whether you’re searching for the best hedge trimmers or looking for a perfectly sized sectional sofa, we’ve got you covered. We’re always on the hunt for the best products that solve real-life home, yard, auto and organization problems. Sign up for the Stuff We Love newsletter to keep up with expert-approved reviews and money-saving deals on the products that make DIY easy. Checklist? Done.
Step Inside a Nature Lover’s Paradise Designed by Landscape Architect Edmund Hollander
“I try to create a home for everyone—particularly for the non-paying residents like animals. They bring such a richness, making everything seem more alive,” notes landscape architect Edmund Hollander of Hollander Design. “This waterfront landscape in the Hamptons combines natural ecology, architectural ecology, and human ecology into one cohesive property.” Surrounding a Southampton home designed by architect Jon F. Edelbaum, the sprawling three-acre garden was created to feel limitless. “Viewscapes are as important as the landscape. You own what you see,” says Hollander, who collaborated with Melissa Reavis, residential studio director of Hollander Design.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?
Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
