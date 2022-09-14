ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Bat Festival makes return to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University assistant professor Dr. Aaron Gooley knows the common perceptions of bats. “People think bats are scary. They think they’re icky,” he recounted. “They’re not. They’re little fuzz balls, actually. They are little puffs of fur, flying through the air.”
Red died a quarter century ago

Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the...
Fall festivities begin in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marshall’s Autumn Festival is underway at the Courthouse Square. Festivities will continue through Sunday. This year, there are many activities including a 5k, fish fry, beer garden, cakewalk and a parade with over 100 entries. WTWO along with several staff members are participating in the parade that is set for Saturday.
THFD to spend $1.1 million on new radios

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Board of Public Works approved over $1.1 million in spending by the Terre Haute Fire Department to purchase new radios, an upgrade firefighters say was desperately needed to upgrade their safety communications. The approval was finalized earlier in the week. Battalion chief Scott Dalton...
Knox County hosts annual suicide prevention walk

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Schnell remembers how hard it was in the aftermath of her brother’s death in 1995. “When Kent died, I couldn’t talk about suicide, I couldn’t say I was a loss survivor. I was judged by the way that I grieved. I was told not to feel guilty.”
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
Flower sale aims to benefit local youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over half a century, one local club has been helping raise money to benefit local youth. This Saturday, September 17, that tradition will continue. The Honey Creek Garden Club will host its mum sale. By simply purchasing some flowers, the money will help...
Community members spend a relaxing night along the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – Community members and residents gathered along side the Wabash River for the 2nd annual Moonlight on the Wabash. Riverscape hosted the annual event at Fairbanks Park. Those who attended enjoyed a relaxing evening with jazz music and food. This event was held to transform the riverfront into an active place for local communities.
ISU announces $100 million fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University announced a $100 million fundraising campaign titled ‘Be So Bold’ at the Hulman Center on Friday. Students and members of the campaign cabinet revealed the goal at the end of the event in celebration of ISU’s largest-ever fundraising campaign.
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility

A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
Energy Assistance Applications

Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
TERRE HAUTE PREPARES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles. More and more car companies are introducing electric vehicles to their line-ups. But, is Terre Haute ready to serve those with these types of vehicles?
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
Annual fish fry begins today

WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with...
