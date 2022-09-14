Read full article on original website
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser broke up because he’s a ‘lone wolf’
Mad Men actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. The pair met on the set of the acclaimed AMC series in 2012 and have maintained a low profile in the past few years without having appeared in public together for a good while. And it seems that Kartheiser’s idiosyncratic “lone wolf nature” may lie at the heart of the breakup.
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith shows off his Valyrian as fans speculate about Emma D’Arcy’s debut
The hype train for House of the Dragon is in full motion, and the prequel spinoff continues to dazzle the fandom with every outing. Now, with the fifth episode just on the horizon, Matt Smith has made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to tease the next half-season and show off his impeccable Valyrian accent. Some parts of the fanbase are also pondering if Emma D’Arcy will replace Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen in the upcoming episode, while the rest are already prepared to hail House as the long-awaited worthy successor to Game of Thrones.
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
‘Manifest’ creator and star share gratitude for fans and Netflix for saving the show
Manifest rose from the network TV graveyard for a second life on Netflix with a season four. Series creator Jeff Rake and lead actor Josh Dallas share how they reacted to the rebirth. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rake talked about how Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Detective Michaela Stone...
LeVar Burton reveals who is the most prolific texter in the ‘Star Trek’ group chat
LeVar Burton is still good friends with the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation to the point that all of his co-stars from the classic sci-fi show are in a group chat together. Burton revealed who in the chat is the most prolific texter when he was grilled by...
When is Anne Heche’s memoir launching?
Anne Heche‘s tragic passing shocked the world earlier this summer, with the famed, multi-talented actress succumbing to the injuries she received in a car crash on August 11, nearly a week after the accident. The Emmy Award-winning actress boasted an impressively wide filmography, including Donnie Brasco, Another World, and...
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
‘Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin explains why Peter Jackson and Elijah Wood roasted him
Sean Astin is recounting the hard time he received from his colleagues while filming The Lord of the Rings trilogy in what sounds like some bouts of gentle roasting. But the jabs at Astin’s expense may have actually been for the sake of the filmmaking, it turns out. During...
‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ cast and release date on Tubi
It was only a matter of time before the infamous trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between ex-spouses and movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be turned into a dramatized narrative. Incredibly, we’re getting just that less than a year after the trial concluded thanks to a forthcoming film coming to the free streaming service Tubi, called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
Here’s how Henry Cavill would look as X-Men’s Beast
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can now boast the full swathe of the comic material in its projects, and one of the most requested to return is the X-Men. After a several year hiatus, fans are begging for a bit of mutant action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most desired returns is the character Beast, and fan-art has seen none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill take on the hairy blue role. Cavill has been alienated from his role in the DC Extended Universe, with diehards hoping Marvel extends an olive branch to The Witcher star.
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?
Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 recap: Orc-father, Palantíri, Mithril, and Narsil
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4, ‘The Great Wave’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to place the narrative blocks that are undoubtedly building towards an epic climax, and in doing so takes one step closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s history and lore. The fourth episode was a plot-heavy outing, so here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in linear order.
Alexander Ludwig wants an R-rated ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie with Nicki Minaj
Alexander Ludwig had so much fun working with Nicki Minaj on her latest music video that he’s manifesting an R-rated “Super Freaky Girl” film version for a chance to collaborate with the rapper once more. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Vikings star (who served as...
Does ‘Pearl’ have a post-credit scene? Explained
Now that the Ti West-directed Pearl — co-written and starring Mia Goth — is in theaters, many fans may want to skip the movie-going experience entirely and skip straight to the spoilers in order to look up whether there is an end-credit scene after the plot has already played out.
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
