Britain to hold moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain prepared to hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as droves continued to line up to view her coffin and world leaders arrived for her funeral. Parliament on Sunday confirmed that the bell on Elizabeth Tower will be struck at 3...
UK to observe minute's silence in memory of Queen at 8pm
Nation invited to fall silent to remember late monarch after tribute from Camilla, Queen Consort
Live updates: Biden says queen lived life 'for the people'
LONDON — Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying he will forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence.” Addressing the late monarch as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty,” Andrew said “it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.” Andrew, 62, said “I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite,” adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humor.” Andrew, the third of the queen’s four children, has been relieved of official royal duties and stripped of his honorary military titles over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
