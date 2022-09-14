Read full article on original website
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Actor, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, a young, up-and-coming South African actor who most recently starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an unexpected illness, Variety has confirmed. She was 32. Dean also appeared in the DC Comics series “Black Lightning” on The CW. She played the highly skilled assassin Syonide throughout nine episodes over two seasons. She made her acting debut in the South African film “Spud” in 2010 and returned in the 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.” “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, marked her first major film....
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
Intriguing ‘Nope’ theory gets straight-up biblical
Warning: Spoilers for Nope to follow. The trajectory of Jordan Peele‘s career is infinitely fascinating; we live in an age where one of the horror genre’s most respected maverick was originally best known for his involvement in internet sketch comedy; indeed, where his original claim to fame was one half of the Key & Peele duo, he’s now known for his triple threat of modern horror greats Get Out, Us, and Nope.
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
‘Rick and Morty’ writer reported to pen ‘Avengers: ‘The Kang Dynasty’
It looks like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty may have found its writer in the form of Jeff Loveness. After announcing the title back at Comic-Con this year and introducing Destin Daniel Cretton as the director, Marvel was still shopping around for a writer to pen the much-anticipated movie. It would seem they have found it in Loveless, though Marvel has yet to confirm.
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland
One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
Drop Your Chaps! Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Are Set To Play Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid In A New Prime Video Series
Are we getting the Bridgerton–Top Gun: Maverick crossover we’ve been secretly manifesting over the last few years? You bet! It was announced today that hunky hotties Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are slated to star in an upcoming Prime Video series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, per The Hollywood Reporter.
An incendiary true-life tale holds the streaming charts hostage
Hard-hitting dramas based on or inspired by true-life events can often be a difficult watch, but at the end of the day cinema is supposed to entertain. It’s a curious juxtaposition, then, but one that this year’s Breaking pulled off with aplomb, thanks largely to another phenomenal performance from John Boyega in the lead role.
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Jamie Lee Curtis hints that Michael Myers isn’t the only threat in ‘Halloween Ends’
Later this year, Halloween Ends will present a cap to the trilogy about the groovy mass murderer from two of the guys behind Your Highness. There will be blood, guts, gore, and, apparently, other threats than the Michael Myers we have all come to know. The other icon of the...
Have mercy! John Stamos is writing a memoir
If you have watched television in the last few decades, you have likely seen something with John Stamos in it. The 59-year-old has been on Full House, ER, and now adds author to his legacy with a memoir about his career. Deadline Hollywood reports that the book, If You Would...
