Edward K.
2d ago
I'll never understand these, "pranks", where something gets damaged or where someone even gets hurt even in the slightest ways. I don't find them funny at all and if someone ever did something like that to me, I guarantee you, they would no longer be my friend.
2d ago
Those ‘friends’ want to be crossed off your friends list and moved over to your enemies list, at least until they grow up.
KD Joerg
2d ago
Pranks are stupid and hurtful. I’ve never understood why they are such a source of entertainment to watch someone else get upset
