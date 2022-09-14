ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments

Edward K.
2d ago

I'll never understand these, "pranks", where something gets damaged or where someone even gets hurt even in the slightest ways. I don't find them funny at all and if someone ever did something like that to me, I guarantee you, they would no longer be my friend.

24
2d ago

Those ‘friends’ want to be crossed off your friends list and moved over to your enemies list, at least until they grow up.

44
KD Joerg
2d ago

Pranks are stupid and hurtful. I’ve never understood why they are such a source of entertainment to watch someone else get upset

20
